Beachgoers Beware: Texas Lawmakers Consider Limiting Coastal Access

The Texas Open Beaches Act allows the public to have free and unrestricted access to beaches along the Gulf Coast, but this could change in September if a controversial new Senate Bill is passed.

Senator Mayes Middleton has sponsored Senate Bill 434, which will preclude Texans from accessing specific beaches. Middleton has proposed the bill to "protect private property owners along the coast against the state and hurdles faced during the re-building process following major storms like hurricanes," but it also could jeopardize public access to texas beaches in the future.

The Surfriders Association has launched a public petition against the bill stating:

Once again our beach access rights are being threatened by a bad bill that has been introduced in the current state legislative session. Senate Bill 434, if passed, has the potential to severely affect the public’s right to access large sections of Texas beaches. The bill would allow private property owners who have property facing a Gulf beach to go to court and challenge the public’s right to access the beach in front of that property, effectively placing the burden of proof on the public to show that they have the right of beach access. Currently, Texans have the right to access the state’s beaches from the mean low tide line to the line of vegetation. This right is guaranteed by the Texas Open Beaches Act which became law in 1959 and was voted into the Texas State Constitution in 2009 by 75% of those voting in a statewide referendum.

According to the Texas General Land Office, "in Texas, public access to Gulf Coast beaches is not just the law, it is a constitutional right. Walking along the beach in Texas has been a privilege since Texas was a Republic, and the Texas Land Commissioner protects this public right for all Texans by enforcing the Texas Open Beaches Act."

If the bill is passed, it will come into effect on September 1. If you would like to sign the petition by the Surfrider Association, you can view the link here.

