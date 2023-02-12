Houston Methodist Awards $6.8 Million to Underserved Communities in Greater Houston Area

Photo by Adobe

In good news this month, Houston Methodist announced it had awarded over $6.8 million in community grants across 32 local nonprofit organizations through its Community Benefits Grant Program.

This donation will help more than 188,000 individuals in underserved communities in the Greater Houston area access health care services.

The Houston Methodist Community Benefits Grant Program "supports health care access for underserved populations in alignment with Houston Methodist’s four community health priorities designed to reduce barriers to accessing primary care, specialty care and mental health care while stressing the importance of preventative care."

The program has been running for 30 years and has provided $168 million to 82 unique local charities in the Houston area over this time.

“For three decades, the Houston Methodist Community Benefits Grant Program has helped create pathways to care for some of the most vulnerable in the Greater Houston community who often are struggling to afford basic necessities. Access to high quality health care is one of many issues that our community faces, and this grant helps makes much-needed health care resources affordable and accessible. I’m proud that we can continue to partner with local organizations focused on expanding the health and well-being of all Houstonians.” Vice President of Community Benefits Ryane Jackson.

