The sad demise of this former San Antonio power couple

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Plenty of actors fall from grace, but few have plunged as far as former San Antonio resident Armie Hammer.

Hammer grew up in Dallas in a wealthy family- the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer. Then, he moved to California, where he became one of Hollywood's biggest stars taking roles in “The Social Network,” “Call Me By Your Name,” and Disney’s “Death on the Nile.”

So when he married one of San Antonio's favorite people, Elizabeth Chambers, it seemed a match made in heaven.

Chambers was a model, TV personality, and the entrepreneur behind my favorite bakery in San Antonio- Bird Bakery. When it opened amidst great publicity in 2012, the glamour couple spoke about their love of San Antonio.

"Armie gets on his Vespa or bike and spends free time exploring the neighborhood. We really enjoy long walks through Alamo Heights and Olmos Park." Elizabeth Chambers

Bird Bakery was popular and soon opened locations in Dallas and Colorado.

Unfortunately, things went south for the power couple in 2020 when they announced they were separating. Then in early 2021, shocking allegations of sexual misconduct and even cannibalism performed by Hammer emerged.

Despite denials from Hammer's attorney, the actor was cut from future roles and dumped by his agency with his reputation in tatters. He withdrew from public life, and little has been heard of him since.

Last June, Variety reported that Hammer was now working in the Cayman Islands selling timeshares to tourists.

“He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle. The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.” Variety magazine

It certainly is a fall from the Golden Globe-nominated actor and great-grandson of an oil tycoon to a single broke father working in a cubicle trying to avoid the public limelight.

Meanwhile, this week Chambers gave an interview to Elle Magazine for the first time since the news became public. Although she filed for divorce in 2020, it still isn't finalized.

"All I’ve ever wanted is for him to be sober, healthy, and happy. And he is that. He’s really present when he’s with the kids, and that’s all I can hope for. All you want is for your children to have two solid parents, right? That’s always the goal, so anything I can do to support that, I will." Elizabeth Chambers

Chambers has been living in the Cayman Islands and running Bird Bakery remotely. She is currently "writing a cookbook, working on a TV show, and dating a new man who is helping heal 'my body, my heart, and my mind.' There are also plans to open a fourth Bird Bakery location.

Your thoughts

What do you think of this tragic story?

Please share your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so others can join the conversation.