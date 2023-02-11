Have You Been to The Ultimate Whataburger Destination? Gov. Abbott Calls This a True Texas Gem

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Most Texans love Whataburger. It's a Texas institution and, for many, the best burger chain not only in Texas but in the United States.

Now it appears Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is also a Whataburger fan. Today he tweeted a post about a two-story Whataburger store, saying, "a true Texas gem."

My first thought was it was great to see Gov. Abbott show support for this Texan institution, but my second thought was, "hang on, there is a two-story Whataburger? I need to find out more!"

While Whataburger now has its corporate headquarters in San Antonio, the very first Whataburger store was opened in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950 by its cofounders, Harmon Dobson and Paul Burton.

And Corpus Christi is home to the world's only two-story Whataburger.

Known as Whataburger by the Bay , the store is 6000 square feet, has an elevator, a bronze statue of Harmon Dobson, and, best of all, an open deck overlooking the water. What could be better than enjoying a Double Meat Whataburger or a Patty Melt with some onion rings and fries while enjoying the breeze and looking out over the beautiful bay and marina?

The town is so proud of the store that it is often recommended to tourists at the visitor center. It was built in 1999 as a tribute to the chain's 50th anniversary and is about two miles from the location of the original restaurant.

This two-story Whataburger is located at 121 North Shoreline in Corpus Christi, Texas.

