Dallas, TX

Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOnHx_0kjVdlkt00
Photo byAdobe

Hot dog fans across Dallas and North Texas were excited when the famous Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opened its first location in Texas last month.

The restaurant's grand opening at The Colony, on 4560 Destination Drive, 20 miles from Downtown Dallas, was met with much fanfare and long lines. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant can seat over 260 guests and has a double-lane drive-thru, but despite the huge capacity, people still report hour-long waits to grab a hot dog.

A person reporting for Eater Dallas stated, "during the first weekend in February, it took an hour to get from the end of the patio to the service counter — and that was well before noon — plus another 20 minutes waiting for the actual order to be ready."

Despite the long waits, Portillo's is getting rave reviews from North Texas diners. It currently averages a 4-star review on Yelp with most people saying the hour-long wait was worth it.

"We waited in the drive-thru line last night for 1 hour ( took 45 minutes to order food then 15 minutes to get our food). It was 100% worth the wait. They were working through the line quickly."

"I was wondering what all the hype was about, so I had to try them for myself. One Italian beef sandwich, dipped, with mixed sweet and hot peppers and cheese sauce later, and I fully understand.
Juicy, flavorful, and meaty, with a slight kick from the peppers. Just D.E.L.I.C.I.O.U.S!"

"Came on a Saturday afternoon just as it opened and my wife and I had to wait about an hour or so in the drive-thru because of the long line from the hype... Super flavorful and perfect with hot peppers. "

Who would have thought people would wait over an hour just for a hot dog? Guess it's time for me to join the queue!

Your thoughts

Have you eaten at Portillo's? Did you have to wait over an hour? Is it worth it? Would you like to see more locations open in the Dallas area? Where is the best hot dog in Dallas?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so others can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dallas# Business# Food# Travel# People

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
64K followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Whataburger launches new rewards program for loyal customers

Great news for Whataburger fans with the announcement of a new points-based reward program this week, allowing fans of this Texan icon to earn more while choosing from more rewards.

Read full story
Texas State

Gov Abbott wants to ban transgender college atheltes competing in Texas. Do you agree with him?

“This next session, we will pass a law prohibiting biological men to compete against women in college sports” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made news headlines worldwide yesterday when he announced his plan to prohibit transgender college athletes from competing in Texas. The debate has been sparked by the performance of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas who competes for the University of Pennsylvania and is originally from Texas, with other competitors complaining Thomas has an unfair advantage.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Want to win $10,000 and help Texas schools? This is how you can

Renowned journalist, newsman, and media commentator Dan Rather is a proud Texan. And he is running a competition, the Rather Prize, asking teachers and students across Texas to submit their ideas for improving education in the state.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

First Tennessee Location of Popular Discount Club To Open Bringing Low Prices to Local Shoppers

Great news for shoppers in the Nashville area with the news that national discount wholesale club BJ's will open a new location 20 miles southeast of downtown Nashville in Rutherford County.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Michael Jordan's 60th Birthday Gift: Record-Breaking $10 Million Donation to Help Children in Need

Last week, I wrote about the generosity of NBA basketball legend Michael Jordan and the millions of dollars he is giving away in Charlotte. The North Carolina native turns 60 on Friday, and he is celebrating by giving another huge donation. He is giving $10 million to the Make-A-Wish foundation- the largest-ever donation made by an individual.

Read full story
Polk County, FL

New location for popular discount club set to open in Polk County, bringing savings to local shoppers

Great news for shoppers in Florida with the news that national discount wholesale club BJ's will open a new location in Polk County, Florida. BJ's is a rival wholesale club to Sam's Club which is owned by Walmart.

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, SC

Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's New Location Opening in Charleston Area

Good news for fans of chicken salad in the Charleston area with Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept opening its third store in the Charleston area next week.

Read full story
Atlanta, TX

The actress giving away millions in Atlanta

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about an actress living in Atlanta and her philanthropic work- Jami Gertz.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Have You Experienced The World's Largest Honky Tonk in Fort Worth?

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes honky tonks. The world's biggest honky tonk is located in Fort Worth, Texas. Let's take a quick look at it. The building containing Billy Bob's Texas was built in 1910, and initially, an open-air barn used to house prize cattle for the Fort Worth Stock Show. It has since been used as an airplane factory and even a department store that was so big the stock boys wore roller skates to get around!

Read full story
1 comments
Harris County, TX

Controversy surrounding Harris County election deepens as Mattress Mack takes legal action

The issues surrounding voting in Harris Country during last November's election continue with Houston businessman and multi-millionaire Mattress Mack launching legal action today.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Popular discount retailer to close 24 stores in Texas

Bad news for shoppers of discount retailer Tuesday Morning with the announcement today that 24 stores in Texas will close. The Dallas-based business has today filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years. The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

Read full story
8 comments
Texas State

End of an Era: Texas State Park to Give Way to Private Gated Community

The bad news that I wrote about a few weeks ago has officially been confirmed. A popular 1,800-acre state park that has been open to the public for almost 50 years will now be closed to the public from February 28.

Read full story
5 comments
San Antonio, TX

Love Story 42 Years in the Making: Gov. Greg Abbott Recalls Romantic San Antonio Proposal on Valentine's Day

While many people across San Antonio and Texas celebrate Valentine's Day today, the date holds even more significance for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his wife, Cecilia. Abbott proposed to Cecilia on the San Antonio River Walk on February 14, 1981, and Abbott took to Twitter today to celebrate the special occasion.

Read full story
20 comments
London, KY

London's Newest Deli Offers Free Tea for a Year to Celebrate Grand Opening!

Great news for people in McAlister, Kentucky with the opening of a popular new deli chain next week. The popular chain has 543 locations across 28 states in the country and 20 of those are in Kentucky, but this will be the first one in London, Kentucky.

Read full story

Exclusive Interview with the Man Who Got 15,000 Matches: Valentine's Day Edition

Given today is Valentine's Day, I thought we could look at some tips- that apply whether you are single or in a relationship. And who better to ask for advice on dating and romance than with the title Most Swiped Man on Tinder?

Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston's Most Haunted Bar - Are You Brave Enough to Visit?

Yesterday I wrote an article about a hospital in Texas that was recently voted the most haunted place in the world. And there are plenty of places in Houston that are also reported to be haunted. Let's take a quick look at Houston's haunted bar.

Read full story
Texas State

Beyond the Beaver: 7 fascinating facts about Buc-ee's, the ultimate Texas pit stop

Everything is bigger in Texas- that phrase could have been coined to describe Buc-ee's. People in Texas are proud of Buc-ee's. The iconic Texan business known for its vast stores, large number of gas pumps, and delightful treats are a must-visit for any visitor to Texas.

Read full story
5 comments
San Antonio, TX

This Texas Hospital Was Named World's Most Haunted Place. Would You Visit?

Texas is an ideal place for a road trip. The state is vast, and there is much to see and do. And there is one attraction near San Antonio, Texas that would make an interesting addition - the world's most haunted place.

Read full story
16 comments
Franklin, KY

Kentucky to Benefit from Trader Joe's $260 Million Investment and 900 New Jobs

Great news for people in Kentucky with the announcement that grocery business Trade Joe's will open a $260 million distribution facility in south-central Kentucky before the end of the year.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Myth of Low Taxes in Texas Busted by Latest Report. Businesses Call for Tax Cuts

Texas has a reputation for being a low-tax state, but businesses are complaining that this is a myth- according to a recent report. The report released by the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association shows that while individuals and families living in Texas enjoy lower tax rates than those in other states, businesses, in fact, pay far more.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy