Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?

Photo by Adobe

Hot dog fans across Dallas and North Texas were excited when the famous Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opened its first location in Texas last month.

The restaurant's grand opening at The Colony, on 4560 Destination Drive, 20 miles from Downtown Dallas, was met with much fanfare and long lines. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant can seat over 260 guests and has a double-lane drive-thru, but despite the huge capacity, people still report hour-long waits to grab a hot dog.

A person reporting for Eater Dallas stated, "during the first weekend in February, it took an hour to get from the end of the patio to the service counter — and that was well before noon — plus another 20 minutes waiting for the actual order to be ready."

Despite the long waits, Portillo's is getting rave reviews from North Texas diners. It currently averages a 4-star review on Yelp with most people saying the hour-long wait was worth it.

"We waited in the drive-thru line last night for 1 hour ( took 45 minutes to order food then 15 minutes to get our food). It was 100% worth the wait. They were working through the line quickly."

"I was wondering what all the hype was about, so I had to try them for myself. One Italian beef sandwich, dipped, with mixed sweet and hot peppers and cheese sauce later, and I fully understand.

Juicy, flavorful, and meaty, with a slight kick from the peppers. Just D.E.L.I.C.I.O.U.S!"

"Came on a Saturday afternoon just as it opened and my wife and I had to wait about an hour or so in the drive-thru because of the long line from the hype... Super flavorful and perfect with hot peppers. "

Who would have thought people would wait over an hour just for a hot dog? Guess it's time for me to join the queue!

Your thoughts

Have you eaten at Portillo's? Did you have to wait over an hour? Is it worth it? Would you like to see more locations open in the Dallas area? Where is the best hot dog in Dallas?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so others can join the conversation.