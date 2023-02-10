Texas Takes Legal Action Against Biden Administration Over Reproductive Health Prescriptions

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Texas Attorney General has filed a lawsuit challenging federal guidance that directed pharmacies to fill prescriptions for abortion-inducing medication. It is the latest legal move made by Paxton against the Biden administration.

In July last year, the Biden administration advised 60,000 retail pharmacies across the county that refusing to fill prescriptions for drugs that could be used to terminate a pregnancy could violate federal law, regardless of various state bans on the procedure.

“The Biden Administration knows that it has no legal authority to institute this radical abortion agenda, so now it’s trying to intimidate every pharmacy in America by threatening to withhold federal funds. It’s not going to work. Texas and several other states across the country have dutifully passed laws to protect the unborn, and we are not going to back down just because unelected bureaucrats in Washington want to create illegal, extremist federal policies” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

The lawsuit was filed against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

Some pharmacies have been offering to sell and send the abortion drug mifepristone via mail.

Last week, a group of 20 Republican state attorneys general advised Walgreens and CVS that they risk running afoul of federal and state law if they dispense the abortion drug mifepristone by mail.

