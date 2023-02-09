The man giving away millions in Michigan

Photo by Adobe

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community.

Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.

His name is Tom Gores. Let's take a quick look at his story.

The Detroit Pistons owner

Tom Gores was born with the name Tewfiq Georgious in Israel in 1964 and moved with his family to Flint, Michigan when he was five years old.

He attended Michigan State University and graduated in 1986 with a bachelor's degree in construction management. In 1995 he founded Platinum Equity, a private equity investment firm that has grown to annual revenues of $12.5 billion.

Of course, Detroit sports fans will know Gores through his ownership of the Detroit Pistons. With Platinum, he purchased the team in 2011, and in 2015 he bought Platinum's stake, giving him 100% of the team's ownership.

Gore has a net worth of $6.2 billion and has been generous in giving some of it away.

Philanthropy

Gores supports several philanthropic and charitable organizations, but in June last year made one of his most significant donations.

Gores announced that after discussions with Detroit Pistons players and staff, he would donate $20 million to build a new community center in Rouge Park. The location was chosen as the Cody-Rouge neighborhood is the only district in the city without an indoor community center.

“The facility itself will be the best of its kind and provide residents with a safe space to learn, play and grow. But more than just a building, we will create a hub that brings together people from the neighborhood and throughout the city who want to make a difference in this community.” Tom Gores

It was the latest philanthropic effort from Gores.

In 2016, Gores launched FlintNOW "to provide private sector support for immediate relief efforts during the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, and for long-term programs focused on economic development, nutrition, and health care for residents of the city."

Other significant donations he has recently made include:

$500,000 last month to V Foundation for pediatric cancer research

$1 million to the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy

$350,000 to SAY Detroit in 2021

$350,000 in SAY Detroit in 2020

$255,000 to SAY Detroit in 2019

$375,000 to the Detroit Food Bank plus 100,000 PPE at the start of the COVID pandemic.

Gores has supported Toys for Tots, regularly donating toys to children in Detroit and Flint.

Gores is keen to keep developing Detroit.

This week, he led the charge to bring a $2.5 billion development to Detroit's New Center neighborhood. The project would produce over 500 apartments and create jobs and access to healthcare and housing in Detroit.

Your thoughts

What do you think of Gore's philanthropy? What other organizations in Detroit and Michigan would you like to see him support?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article on social media with others so they can join the conversation.