Generous Couple Makes Historic $22 Million Donation to Houston Opera

Ash Jurberg

There was great news for art and culture lovers in Houston this week with the announcement of a record-breaking donation made by Ernest and Sarah Butler.

The couple has announced a $22 million gift to the Houston Grand Opera (HGO) to create a new fund within its endowment. The Butlers have been long-time supporters of the HGO. During the onset of COVID, they donated $1 million to the Houston Grand Opera, allowing them to perform online during the pandemic.

Ernest and Sarah met as students at Baylor University in the 1950s before moving to Houston and getting married. It was in Houston they discovered the Houston Symphony and a love of arts.

Houston Symphony gave away free tickets to medical students and nursing students when we were in school and we happily took those because that was the only way we could go.” Ernest Butler

Ever since, the Butlers have been very generous in financially supporting arts and culture in Houston and across Texas.

"Sarah and I have been Houston Grand Opera subscribers for 35 years, since the company’s first season in the Wortham Theater Center. We’ve followed the HGO Studio and what it’s done for as long as it’s been going on and we’ve seen what it’s accomplished and think it can accomplish more. We think it can help everybody, not just HGO." Ernest Butler

