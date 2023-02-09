Disney CEO Announces A New Avatar Experience Will Come to Disneyland

Photo by Flickr Under Creative Commons

Exciting news for fans of Avatar as Disney CEO Bob Iger announced today the World of Avatar would soon be coming to Disneyland.

Iger was giving a live audio earnings call for the Walt Disney company, during which the first fiscal quarter of the 2023 fiscal year was discussed. During this call, he made an unexpected announcement.

"James Cameron’s Avatar the way of water which will be one of the most sucessful films of the quarter become the fourth biggest film of all time globally close to $2.2 billion earned in the box office to date. The global popularity of this film will result in the creation of more opportunities for fans to engage with the franchise. They have been doing at Walt Disney World’s Pandora the world of Avatar as well as in theaters globally…Today I am thrilled to announce that we will be bringing an exciting Avatar experience at Disneyland. We will be sharing more details on that very soon." Disney CEO Bob Iger

While there is currently a World of Avatar at the Animal Kingdom, there is no Avatar ride or experience at Disneyland in California.

Having recently experienced Pandora: The World of Avatar at the Animal Kingdom, I'm excited to see what new experiences they bring to Disneyland California.

Your thoughts

Are you excited by this announcement? Have you been to the current Pandora: The World of Avatar? What would you like to see replicated in Disneyland?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article on social media, so friends and family are aware of this exciting news.