Houston Just Got More Fun: Largest Trampoline Park Chain Comes to Town

Great news for families and kids in Houston with the announcement that the first Sky Zone will open in Houston.

Sky Zone is "the world's largest developer, operator, and franchisor of trampoline and active entertainment parks with a network of more than 300 global locations." The Indoor Trampoline Parks offer a wide array of fun, fit and low-impact activities "ranging from Open Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball, and SkyRobics fitness classes to birthday parties, corporate events, and other group outings."

The Houston venue will be the first Sky Zone to open in Texas.

“After taking my kids to Sky Zone, I knew it was something special that I wanted to pursue as an investment. The brand’s unmatched unit economics combined with the opportunity to bring Sky Zone to Houston for the very first time is an exciting prospect. Sky Zone allows kids to be kids in a fun and safe way and I can’t wait for the families of Houston to get a chance to experience all the exciting attractions and programs that Sky Zone has to offer.” Shawn Singh, Sky Zone Houston franchisee

"Our parks continue to outperform other active entertainment industry brands, driving our expansion into new markets, such as Houston. Texas is a strategic focus for our franchise development, and we look forward to expanding further within the state." Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Business Development at Sky Zone

With a range of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities at the parks, there will surely be plenty of photos of Houstonians bouncing around your social media pages soon!

I will provide further details concerning the address and opening date when they are announced.

