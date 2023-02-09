Bed Bath & Beyond Continues Cutbacks in Texas with Even More Store Closures

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across Texas, with news this week of even more store closures.

Last week it was announced four stores in Texas would close, but this list keeps growing with a press release issued today by the company adding to the list.

This comes on the back of the announcement it was closing its Lewisville distribution center, just north of Dallas, Texas, and eliminating 374 jobs. All employees at the facility at 2900 South Valley Parkway are being terminated, with the cuts commencing on March 26 and ending by April 1.

The Texas store closures include the following:

6400 West Plano Parkway in Plano

719 Hebron Parkway in Lewisville (Buy Buy Baby) in the Lakepointe Towne Crossing

420 East FM 3040 in Lewisville in the Vista Ridge Plaza

2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple at the Temple Towne Center

3975 Dowlen Road Beaumont

1551 North US Hwy 287 Suite 701 Mansfield

225 Adams Drive Suite 235 Weatherford

4248 St. Michael Drive Texarkana

The Crossing at 518 Pearland

3710 Town Center Street Sherman TX

420 East FM 3040 Suite 300 Lewisville

5636 Fairmont Parkway Pasadena

2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop Temple

1327 George Dieter Drive, El Paso

522 Northwest Loop San Antonio

Wichita Falls: 3201 Lawrence Road, Suite A

Lake Worth: 6038 Azle Ave.

Port Arthur: Central Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114

Harker Heights: 201 East Central Texas Expressway, Suite 250

Following these store closures, less than 50 stores will remain in Texas.

Beyond problems

Bed Bath & Beyond has been besieged with issues of late and has undergone a range of cost-cutting measures as it borders close to bankruptcy, and earlier this month, it began laying off employees.

According to a report in Business Insider:

Your thoughts

