Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in Scholarships

Lebron James, who grew up in Akron, Ohio continues to give back to his local community.

Yesterday Lebron broke the all-time NBA scoring record, surpassing the milestone set by Kareem Abdul Jabbar back in 1984- the year James was born. And thanks to the basketball legend's skills and the generosity of Nike founder, Phil Knight the students of Akron will also benefit.

To celebrate the record-breaking occasion, "James received scholarship gifts from Knight—worth $38,388 a year, for four years—to college for graduates of his iPromise school program in Akron. Four children will get them each year, and they will last for four years, to any college of their choice."

One of Lebron's gifts to the town of Akron has been the establishment of the iPromise school, an Akron Public School dedicated to those students who are already falling behind and in danger of falling through the cracks.

"People can talk about everything else besides that, but they can never take away what I'm able to do for my hometown and people all around the world. That's what means to me more than anything. The basketball thing, I love it and I enjoy it, but to give back and be able to open up a school, that's something that will last way beyond my years." Lebron James

Now thanks to Lebron's record-breaking and the generosity of Phil Knight, 16 graduates of the iPromise school will receive scholarships that will total over $2.4 million.

