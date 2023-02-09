New York City, NY

The New York entertainer giving away millions

Ash Jurberg

Photo by

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community.

Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a New Yorker and the good he is doing for the community.

His name is Billy Joel let's take a quick look at his story.

The New York Piano Man

Joel was born in 1949 in the Bronx and grew up on Long Island. He started playing the piano at the age of four and worked at a piano bar while in high school. His first successful album was released in 1973, called the Piano Man.

From there, Joel's career took off winning five Grammy Awards, having a string of successful records, and performing sold-out concerts across the world. His connection to New York has always remained strong and he still regularly performs at Madison Square Garden.

Despite all his success, he has never forgotten his roots or the community that has helped him.

Philanthropy in New York

In 1978 Joel founded Charity Begins at Home, a Long Island-based organization to "raise funds and directly allocate these funds to charitable agencies in the tri-state area that serve child abuse, domestic violence, autism, cancer, and other issues."

Joel and his family also donate through the Joel Foundation. The foundation focuses on the arts and arts education, primarily in New York City.

Joel gave the Eastman School $320,000 to endow a scholarship fund. The first beneficiary of the fund is 33-year-old Russell Scarbrough, who is working toward a doctorate in jazz and contemporary media at the school.

Joel also gave $320,000 to Syracuse University's College of Visual and Performing Arts. The money will be used to create fellowships in composition, providing tuition and a stipend to four graduate students for two years at a time.

After Hurricane Sandy battered New York, Joel raised funds via a concert and participated in a telethon to help with rebuilding efforts.

Joel has pledged millions to music schools.

This includes

  • $320,000 to endow a scholarship fund at the Eastman School of Music
  • $320,000 to Syracuse University's College of Visual and Performing Arts
  • In 2016, Joel gave a $1.5 million donation to Long Island High School for the Arts (LIHSA), and in February 2022 gave the school another $1.5 million.
  • He has also made large donations to New York University, the Juilliard School, and the State University of New York
  • He has been a major supporter of the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless, donating more than $500,000
  • In addition, he has also supported St Judes Childrens Hospital, the American Red Cross and the Special Olympics.

At the start of the COVID pandemic, Joel donated $500,000 to purchase personal protective equipment to distribute to hospitals. 75% of these funds went to New York City and Long Island hospitals and 25% to other hospitals in New York.

"As New Yorkers, we have personal ties to so many of these heroic healthcare workers that are risking their lives." Billy Joel

He also partnered with Long Island Cares to feed Long Island’s needy families during the pandemic.

While most of his charity is directed towards organizations in New York, he also contributes globally when he can.

Last year, Joel announced a $250,000 donation to provide aid to refugees at the Ukrainian/Polish border. This donation was used to supply survival kits and non-perishable items such as water.

