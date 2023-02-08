Popular organic market to open first store in Massachusetts

Photo by Adobe

Great news for shoppers looking for organic and sustainable food options, with the first Mom's Organic Market in Massachusetts opening this week.

The new store will be located in the Burlington Crossroads shopping center at 34 Cambridge St. in Burlington, Massachusetts, 30 minutes from Boston. The 12,000-square-foot store will offer 100% organic produce, organic bulk products, and more.

MOM's was founded by Scott Nash in 1987 in his mom's garage with an initial investment of $100. It has since grown to "become one of the nation's premier chains of family owned and operated organic grocery stores, operating nineteen locations in DC, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and now Massachusetts."

The brand is focused on healthy and organic products and has banned "over 250 ingredients from its stores including artificial flavorings, colors, sweeteners as well as preservatives and hydrogenated oils."

To celebrate the opening, shoppers can receive $20 off this weekend when they spend $50 or more.

The store will also be donating five percent of sales from the weekend to local environmental organizations. These include Mystic River Watershed Alliance, Massachusetts Rivers Alliance, The Trustees, and Friends of the Fells. MOM's bans the use of plastic bags and will also offer a recycling program for its shoppers.

