Trump's War on DeSantis continues with latest controversy

Former President Donald Trump continues his war of words on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he tries to embarrass the man who has gone from ally to enemy.

Yesterday Trump shared on his social media platform, Truth Social, a photo of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that seemed to accuse him of drinking alcohol with minors when he was a high school teacher.

The photo shows a 23-year-old De Santis with three females who have their faces blurred. The image was initially captioned, "here is Ron DeSantimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher."

Trump reposted the photo and the sarcastic comment, "that's not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing!"

Trump, who has dubbed DeSantis as "DeSantimonious," has previously threatened to leak secrets about DeSantis should the Florida Governor decide to run for President.

“If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Donald Trump

He has also called DeSantis disloyal after Trump supported DeSantis in 2018, helping him become the Florida Governor.

"So then when I hear he might run, I consider that very disloyal. But it's not about loyalty, but to me, it is, it's always about loyalty, but for a lot of people it's not about loyalty," Donald Trump

Florida Gov. De Santis has taken a page from Donald Trump's brash style and adopted his own conservative agenda, appealing to the former President's fan base. This has clearly got Trump concerned that this will affect his chances of winning the Republican Presidential nomination in 2024.

Interestingly, a recent Emerson College nationwide poll still sees the former president leading DeSantis — 55% to 29% — in Republican voters.

Why do you think Trump is so afraid of DeSantis?

