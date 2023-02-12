Celebrate Valentine's Day At One of These 5 Romantic Restaurants in Houston

Photo by Adobe

Recently I have looked at the best burgers in Houston and the best breakfast tacos in Houston.

As Valentines Day is fast approaching, I thought today we could look at the most romantic restaurants in Houston- the perfect places to take your date on February 14th.

To determine this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.

So let's check out the most romantic restaurants in Houston, according to Yelp reviewers.

1. Brenner's on the Bayou

1 Birdsall St Houston

This has been a part of the Houston dining scene for over seven decades and offers a fine dining experience like no other. You can choose from prime steaks and fresh seafood, accompanied by an impressive wine list, before finishing with a decadent dessert.

2. Gatsby's Prime Steakhouse

4319 Montrose Blvd Houston

Gatsby's is a local neighborhood steakhouse that feels more intimate than a chain steakhouse, perfect for a nice romantic meal.

3. Marmo

888 Westheimer Rd Ste 109 Houston

A great Italian restaurant that often has live music playing makes this a popular spot for dates.

4. Trattoria Sofia

911 W 11th St Houston

This isn't the cheapest restaurant in Houston, but if you want to splurge, the atmosphere and food quality are worth it.

5. Ambrosia

2003 Lexington St, Houston

Rounding out the top romantic restaurants in Houston is Ambrosia. This cozy restaurant near Houston's museum district cooks savory dishes inspired by the marvel and essence of Southeast Asia.

