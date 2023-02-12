Set the Mood for Romance: The 5 Best Restaurants in San Antonio for Your Valentine's Day Celebration"

Photo by Adobe

Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio.

As Valentines Day is fast approaching, I thought today we could look at the most romantic restaurants in San Antonio- the perfect places to take your date on February 14th.

To determine this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.

So let's check out the most romantic restaurants in San Antonio, according to Yelp users.

1. The Moon's Daughter

115 Lexington Ave San Antonio

A rooftop restaurant and bar serving Mediterranean-inspired cuisine romance, you can enjoy great views of San Antonio from the 20th floor.

2. Signature Restaurant

16401 La Cantera Pkwy San Antonio

With a name like Signature Restaurant- this place sets high expectations- and thankfully meets them. The delicious food and atmosphere make this a great place for dates.

3. Bliss

926 S Presa St San Antonio

Bliss by name, Bliss by nature. Your date will be genuinely impressed if you bring them to Bliss on Valentine's Day.

4. Boudro's on the Riverwalk

421 E Commerce St San Antonio

Order the table-side guac if you want a show along with your food. Also, the prickly pear margaritas served here are some of the best margaritas in San Antonio.

5. Bar Loretta

320 Beauregard St San Antonio

Rounding out the top five is this newish restaurant in the King William neighborhood.

Your thoughts

What do you think is the most romantic restaurant in San Antonio? Do you agree with this list? Where will you be dining on Valentine's Day?

