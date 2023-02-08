The Corpus Christi actress giving away millions

Photo by WikiCommons Images

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community.

Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman born and raised in Corpus Christi and the good he is doing for the community.

Her name is Eva Longoria- let's take a quick look at her story.

The Corpus Christi actress

Eva Longoria was born in Corpus Christi in 1975.

She attended Miller Park High School, and one of her first jobs was working at Wendy's in Corpus Christi to pay for her quinceanera.

While earning a Bachelor of Science degree at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, she won the title of Miss USA Corpus Christi in 1998. From there, she earned a talent agent and moved to California State University to earn her Masters's Degree.

Her big break came from earning a role on the Young and Restless in 2001. After two years on the show, she joined Desperate Housewives and became a global star.

Her fame only increased following her marriage to San Antonio Spurs NBA star Tony Parker, and Longoria decided to put her public profile to good use.

"I feel like I'm still a little girl from Corpus Christi, Texas who had a big dream -- and big hair. And I want to say as a woman and as a Latina, I represent a lot of communities."

Philanthropy

In 2006, Longoria founded Eva's Heroes in San Antonio to enrich the lives of teens and young adults who are developmentally challenged. This was a cause very close to her heart, as her sister inspired it.

"I come from a very philanthropic family. I have a sister who has special needs, and my mom was a special-education teacher for 30 years, so we always lived with the idea of giving back because we always needed those community resources." Eva Longoria

Longoria has also been a supporter of the Special Olympics Texas Summer Games that have been held at Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio. And when COVID hit in 2020, Longoria was one of the first to assist the San Antonio Food Bank in delivering meals to those in need.

In 2012, she created the Eva Longoria Foundation "to help Latinas build better futures for themselves and their families through education and entrepreneurship." The foundation has given over $2 million to Latina entrepreneurs and offered STEM education or mentoring schemes to almost 4000 people.

Another organization Longoria assists is PADRES Contra El Cancer. She has been a spokesperson for the organization since 2005 and has personally contributed and helped raise over $4 million for the organization.

Longoria also supports OmniPeace, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the National Stroke Association, Project HOME, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and many others.

Your thoughts

What do you think of Eva Longoria's charity work? What other organizations in Corpus Christi and San Antonio would you like to see her support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.