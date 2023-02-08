Immigrants Speak Out Against Gov. Abbott's Policies, Seek VP Harris' Support

Photo by WikiCommons Images

A group called the National Sanctuary Collective (Colectivo Santuario) has asked Vice President Kamala Harris for support to counteract Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's border policy.

On Monday, the collective held a press conference urging Harris to follow through on promises she made about immigration reform in 2021.

In addition, the group has sent the Vice President a letter seeking her help. The group, which consists of several members seeking asylum, pleaded for help from Harris while criticizing Abbott. Speaking at the press conference, Carmen Zuvieta, an immigration activist, said:

"The governor has said that we are invaders.. I think he has lost where his feet are. First, we’re in Texas. So, I think that he got [it] wrong as to who the invaders are...[Abbott is] just a hypocrite.He does not love human beings, because it doesn’t matter that they are immigrants. It doesn’t matter that they’re immigrants, wherever they might be from. They are still human beings, and they have dignity that he needs to respect.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been at loggerheads with Harris over the border for some time. Abbott has continued to criticize Harris for what he perceives as a lack of control over the border. He has sent several buses of migrants to the home of VP Harris and last week appointed a Texas Border Czar and, on the first day, claimed the new appointee had spent more time at the border than Harris.

"On the day I announced a Border Czar in Texas, he spent more time on the ACTUAL border than the U.S. border Czar Kamala Harris has in the past 2 years. As usual, the Biden Admin. is missing in action on the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Your thoughts

Do you think VP Harris should be doing more at the border? Do you think she will respond to the letter from the Collective? Should Abbott be doing more to assist migrants seeking asylum?

