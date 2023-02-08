Fill up for Less: Texas Drivers Can Enjoy 25 Cent Discount per Gallon on Gas Tomorrow

Photo by Adobe

Great news for drivers in Texas tomorrow as we celebrate Circle K Fuel Day.

The company is offering a significant discount to "keep Texas customers moving towards their savings goals this year."

Over 600 Circle K gas stations across Texas will offer drivers a discount of 25 cents per gallon on Thursday, February 9. The deal will run from 3 pm to 7 pm on Thursday and be available at most locations across the state, including Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Harlingen, Houston, McAllen, and San Antonio.

Unfortunately, the deal doesn't extend to locations in the Panhandle and West Texas.

“We are committed to offering value for our customers every day. Events like this deliver on our commitment to make our customers’ lives a little easier so we can remain their favorite fuel destination.”Francis Lapointe, Circle K VP of Operations, Texas Business Unit

Circle K, which was founded in El Paso, Texas, ran a Fuel Day last September where customers could receive up to 40 cents off per gallon. While the discount isn't as big this time, it is still worth taking advantage of.

For a complete list of locations in Texas offering the discount tomorrow, you can check the Circle K Store Locator.

