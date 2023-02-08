Trump accuses DeSantis of partying with high school girls as a teacher

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"That's not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing!" Donald Trump

The war between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has hit a new level today. Trump shared on his social media platform, Truth Social a photo of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that seemed to accuse him of drinking alcohol with minors when he was a high school teacher.

The photo shows a 23 year old De Santis with three females who have their faces blurred. The photo was originally captioned, "here is Ron DeSantimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher."

Trump reposted the photo along with the sarcastic comment, "that's not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing!"

According to The New York Times the "photo was taken after the 2001 to 2002 academic year that DeSantis spent as a teacher at the elite Darlington School."

Trump who has dubbed DeSantis as "DeSantimonious" has previously threatened to leak secrets about DeSantis should the Florida Governor decide to run for President.

“If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Donald Trump

It seems this is the latest barb in the war between the two potential rivals for the Republican Presidental nomination- and I doubt it will be the last between the two men!

Your thoughts

Would you like to see Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis run for President? Do you believe it is appropriate for Trump to make comments to dissuade DeSantis from running? Do you believe that either of them would defeat a Democrat opponent?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and also share this article with others so they can join the conversation.