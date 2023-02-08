Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated Online

Photo by Adobe

What is the worst road in San Antonio?

That's the question being debated by people on the San Antonio forum on Reddit, and there seems to be a general condense on the worst few.

User reptocraddick asked, "what's your least favorite road in the city, and why is it Bandera?" While the cheeky question alluded to their answer, other people soon weighed in.

The most common answer was Culebra and 1604, with many users stating it is by far the worst road in San Antonio.

"Culebra Rd outside 1604. Any roads around Alamo Ranch. Absolutely awful just about any time of day."

"Gotta add 30 mins to every trip to a store on culebra/1604 to account for traffic just at this intersection."

One user showed good planning 11 years ago by avoiding that area.

"When I was looking for a new home in 2012 I decided not to build out past 1604 and Culebra because I could see the traffic being an issue in the future. I was not wrong and thankfully I built within the loop between 1604 and 410."

Other roads that were listed as ones to avoid include:

Marbach at 410

Dezavala

Bandera and Prue

35 between 410 and Cibolo

The intersection of Babcock and UTSA blvd

Your thoughts

Do you agree with these suggestions? Are there others that you avoid at all costs? What's your least favorite road in San Antonio?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.