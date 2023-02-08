77% of Texas Teachers considering leaving their jobs. Should they be paid more to stay?

Photo by Adobe

A survey conducted of Texas teachers by the Charles Butt Foundation last year found an alarming statistic- 77% of them seriously considered leaving the profession in 2022.

This was a massive 19% increase from the 2020 results. And it seems it isn't just talk. Of those teachers considering leaving, 93% have taken steps to leave the profession, such as preparing resumes or conducting job interviews within the past year.

The survey results are further highlighted by the fact many believe public school teachers in Texas are vastly underpaid.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, which advocates for fair pay for low- and middle-income workers, Texas public school teachers get paid 21.5% less than college graduates in other professions.

According to the report, of even more concern is that "inflation-adjusted weekly wages for teachers have remained essentially flat since 1996, increasing just $29 compared to 2021 figures."

The pay for teachers was highlighted in a recent article that showed that managers at Buc-ee's can earn four times more than teachers in Texas.

There is some hope this situation can be addressed, and more teachers are inclined to continue teaching.

Last month Texas State Rep James Talarico, a former public school teacher, introduced House Bill 1548, which, if passed, would lead to the most significant pay rise in history for Texas teachers.

If the bill is passed, the minimum pay for inexperienced teachers would be $48,000 yearly, and the average teachers would rise to almost $74,000. Talarico has proposed using the record Texas budget surplus to find this historic pay rise.

Your thoughts

Do you believe that public school teachers in Texas deserve to be paid more? Or do you think they are paid fairly at the moment? Should conditions be improved for teachers in Texas?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments section below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.