Controversial Request for New Election Made by Texas Lt. Gov.

"How many people went to go vote that didn’t go back? We don’t know. So we do need to have a new election.” Texas Lt.Gov Dan Patrick

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has asked for a redo of the Harris County elections.

Voters in Harris County faced difficulties casting their ballots in last November's election due to a shortage of ballot paper. Speaking at an event yesterday, Patrick said a new election was necessary.

This supports comments by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week, who also advised that a new election in Harris County may be required.

"Harris Co. election ballot paper shortage far bigger than initially estimated. It's so big it may have altered the outcome of elections. It may necessitate new elections. It WILL necessitate new LAWS that prevent Harris Co. from ever doing this again." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was responding to allegations the "shortage of ballot paper at some Harris County voting centers on election day was more widespread than the Elections Administration Office estimated."

The Harris County administrator's office has disputed the comments made by Abbott and Patrick.

“There is no question that the supply of paper was more than sufficient for the 350,000 in-person voters who cast a two-page ballot on Election Day,” Nadia Hakim, spokesperson for the Harris County election administrator’s office

According to Texas Senate District 9 - Chair, Veteran Affairs & Border Security Committee, Kelly Hancock, "the majority of areas where they ran out of paper were in heavily Republican areas, according to historical voting patterns."

