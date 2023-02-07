Fort Worth, TX

Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans Continue

Ash Jurberg

Photo byWikiCommons Images

Great news for H-E-B fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with the Texan grocery retailer pushing forward with major expansion plans in North Texas.

H-E-B recently broke ground on a new location in Mansfield while also announcing a significant expansion planned for its store in Waxahachie. Both these towns are 35 miles from Dallas, furthering H-E-B's commitment to development across the Dallas Forth Worth area.

The new store in Mansfield will be one of the retailer's first two flagship format stores in Tarrant County, along with an Alliance store on the northern edge of Fort Worth. It will include a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant and will create 700 new jobs.

The new store will open in 2024.

"We’re extremely excited to strengthen our commitment to the DFW Metroplex with our move into Mansfield. Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to stir up great excitement with customers, and this H-E-B store will allow us to answer the long-standing call for an H-E-B in this thriving community.” Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B’s EVP of North West Food/Drug

There was further exciting news for shoppers in the area, with H-E-B also announcing major renovations Monday of its store in Waxahachie. The project will add over 22,000 square feet to the location, transforming it into an H-E-B Plus format and including a True Texas BBQ restaurant with outdoor seating, a sushi kiosk, cooking demonstrations, and new departments selling floral, home, apparel, and outdoor cooking items.

While the renovations won't be complete until next year, the store will remain open during this time.

H-E-B opened more new grocery square footage than any other grocer in 2022, and the Dallas Fort Worth Area is a significant part of this expansion strategy.

