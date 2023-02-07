Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For Staff

Photo by WikiCommons Images

N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is opening a second location in Houston of his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, and he is looking for people to join his team.

Big Chicken, a star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal, is hiring staff for their new store to be located at 9660 Westheimer Rd in Houston. It is expected to open later this month.

Shaq opened his first Big Chicken restaurant in Houston at the Moody Center in April 2022.

According to the Big Chicken website:

"Big Chicken fuses O'Neal's home-cooked childhood favorites with today's trending flavors. From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It® crusted mac n' cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story, all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O'Neal. Big Chicken fuses O'Neal's home-cooked childhood favorites with today's trending flavors."

There certainly is a lot of 'Shaq' in the restaurant.

One sandwich, the M.D.E. — is named after Shaq's self-designated title "Most Dominant Ever"— features a condiment called "Shaq sauce" and pickles.

Want to join Shaq's team?

If you are interested in applying, you can visit the Big Chicken career website. There are vacancies for both hourly and management positions.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day since we signed the lease for the store, and we’re ready to start building our all-star team." Fazil Malik, co-owner of Big Chicken Houston

