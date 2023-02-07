New Restaurant Opening in Mississippi Offers Chance to Win Free Burritos for a Year!

Photo by Adobe

Great news for fans of burritos in the Jackson, Mississippi area with the opening of a new restaurant in the area. And to celebrate they are giving away free burritos for a year to 50 lucky people!

Popular restaurant Moe’s Southwest Grill has opened its eighth location in Mississippi and to celebrate the grand opening, Moe’s is running a Free Burritos for a Year giveaway. The first 50 fans in line on Wednesday February 8 will enjoy one free burrito or bowl per week for 52 consecutive weeks.

There will also be a ribbon cutting ceremony at the store at 10.15 am on Wednesday.

“We are excited to celebrate the recent opening of our third Moe’s location in the great town of Byram. We look forward to welcoming the local community into our restaurant and sharing many meals together!” Stephanie Zinke spokesperson for JJB Tacos LLC

Moe's Southwest Grill Byram

5806 Terry Road Suite A Byram, MS

Open daily 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday – Thursday

10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

About Moe's Southwest Grill

Moe's first opened in 2000 and offering Southwest fare and now have over 700 locations in the U.S. and abroad. Their products can also be found in Walmart, Kroger and BJs Warehouses across the country.

Your thoughts

Are you glad to see another Moe's open? Will you be hoping to win a free supply of burritos for a year? Where else in Mississippi would you like to see them open a restaurant?

Please leave your comments in the section below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.