Would You Swim in Houston's Scariest Swimming Pool?

Are you a thrill seeker brave enough to swim in this Houston swimming pool?

That's the question people are asking as footage of a 150-meter-high glass pool on the 42nd floor of a building in Houston goes viral this week.

The Sky Pool was constructed on top of the Market Square Tower apartment complex on 777 Preston St, in Houston, and is billed as the tallest pool in Texas.

What makes the pool scary is that it extends ten feet past the building and appears to hang in the air. The pool has an eight-inch thick Plexiglas bottom allowing swimmers to look directly down onto Houston, 500 feet below- if they are brave enough to open their eyes!

The Sky Pool was designed by local Houston firm Jackson & Ryan Architects and completed in November 2016.

The private pool is only open to residents of the luxury apartments within the Market Square Tower. However, this didn't stop two Houston Youtubers posting a video of themselves sneaking into Market Square Tower when the pool first opened.

While the pool has been open for several years, footage of the pool has again gone viral this week, with videos circulating on Twitter and Reddit.

