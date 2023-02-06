Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix

Photo by Flickr Under Creative Commons

Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year.

Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.

“Phoenix feels like home to me. I’m always here for First Friday in Downtown Phoenix and this town knows how to party. I’m going to create some special new sandwiches for each of our new locations to share the love right back at you. I’ll be here all week for the Big Game, so make sure to stop by our stores and we’ll hang out.” Ike Shehadeh

The new Phoenix locations set to open this year are:

Desert Ridge - 20910 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

Alma School - 1335 S Alma School Rd, Mesa

Gilbert - 3765 S Gilbert Rd, Gilbert

And it seems these three new locations are just the start of expansion in Phoenix.

“We’re growing quickly throughout the West, but it looks like Phoenix is going to be home to our 100th location! If our Phoenix Ikesters keep showing this much love, we’ll keep opening even more locations.” CEO of Ikes, Michael Goldberg

