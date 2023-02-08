Texas Governor's TikTok Ban Draws Controversy: Legal or Political?

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1llPlO_0keKVrRR00
Photo byAdobe

"Announcing today a statewide plan to ban TikTok. Texans, especially our state agencies and employees, must be protected from having sensitive information shared with the Chinese Communist Party. We cannot ignore this security threat." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Gov. directed all state agencies to ban the use of TikTok to eliminate the platform's cybersecurity risks. TikTok is owned by the company Bytedance, based in China, and Abbott has concerns over data privacy.

Soon after the announcement, two major Texas universities- the University of Texas and Texas A&M followed suit. Due to security concerns, they banned TikTok on wired and Wi-Fi networks on campus.

Today Abbott announced a statewide model security plan which outlines how Texas plans to ban the growing social media platform.

The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on devices used to conduct the important business of our state must not be underestimated or ignored. Owned by a Chinese company that employs Chinese Communist Party members, TikTok harvests significant amounts of data from a user’s device, including details about a user’s internet activity. Other prohibited technologies listed in the statewide model plan also produce a similar threat to the security of Texans. It is critical that state agencies and employees are protected from the vulnerabilities presented by the use of this app and other prohibited technologies as they work on behalf of their fellow Texans. I thank the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Department of Information Resources for their hard work helping safeguard the state’s sensitive information and critical infrastructure from potential threats posed by hostile foreign actors.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Each Texas state agency will have until February 15, 2023, to implement its own policy to enforce this statewide plan.

The news follows an incident last week where a Chinese balloon flew over the United States- an incident Abbott blamed on Biden.

The China balloon flying over the U.S. is a direct assault on our national sovereignty. Biden’s refusal to stop it is a dereliction of duty. From flying balloons to open borders, Biden has no regard for our national security and sovereignty." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

There are heightened concerns over the potential of China spying on the United States and Abbott is hoping that the Tik Tok ban is one measure to reduce this threat.

Your thoughts

Are you glad that Gov. Abbott is banning TikTok? Do you use TikTok? Do you have any security concerns with using the app? Should Texans be free to decide on what apps they use?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Texas# TikTok# Social Media# Technology# Politics

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
63K followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Charlotte, NC

Michael Jordan is giving away millions of dollars in Charlotte

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the philanthropic work that Michael Jordan has done in Charlotte and North Carolina.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

Basketball Enthusiasts Rejoice: A New Fitness Destination Has Arrived in San Antonio

Great news for basketball lovers in San Antonio with the announcement that PickUp USA, a national basketball gym chain, is set to open in San Antonio. PickUp USA began in California in 2012 as a gym catered to adult basketball players. The concept proved to be a hit. They now have locations across the United States offering youth basketball training, youth basketball development leagues, adult basketball tournaments, and weight and cardio centers.

Read full story
Texas State

Behind the Scenes at H-E-B: 7 Fascinating Facts You May Not Know

Everyone in Texas loves H-E-B- but how much do you actually know about the company?. I have recently written many articles about the expansion of H-E-B and the opening of new stores, so today, I thought we could take a look at a few lesser known facts about the Texan grocery chain.

Read full story
Florida State

This best selling author from Florida is giving away millions

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man living in Florida and the good he is doing for the community.

Read full story
1 comments

This New Jersey rock star is giving away millions

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in New Jersey, and the good he is doing for the community.

Read full story
20 comments
Frisco, TX

Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North Texas

Great news this week for people in Frisco with the announcement a third Tom Thumb grocery store will open. Ground will soon be broken for a new 58,000-square-foot store at the Lexington Village center, being built on 15 acres on the southwest corner of Coil Road and Eldorado Parkway. The store is expected to open by Spring 2024 and will contain an in-store Starbucks kiosk, a pharmacy with a drive-through, EV charging parking spaces, and a drive-up grocery pick-up area.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Beachgoers Beware: Texas Lawmakers Consider Limiting Coastal Access

The Texas Open Beaches Act allows the public to have free and unrestricted access to beaches along the Gulf Coast, but this could change in September if a controversial new Senate Bill is passed.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Methodist Awards $6.8 Million to Underserved Communities in Greater Houston Area

In good news this month, Houston Methodist announced it had awarded over $6.8 million in community grants across 32 local nonprofit organizations through its Community Benefits Grant Program.

Read full story
2 comments
San Antonio, TX

The sad demise of this former San Antonio power couple

Plenty of actors fall from grace, but few have plunged as far as former San Antonio resident Armie Hammer. Hammer grew up in Dallas in a wealthy family- the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer. Then, he moved to California, where he became one of Hollywood's biggest stars taking roles in “The Social Network,” “Call Me By Your Name,” and Disney’s “Death on the Nile.”

Read full story
Texas State

Have You Been to The Ultimate Whataburger Destination? Gov. Abbott Calls This a True Texas Gem

Most Texans love Whataburger. It's a Texas institution and, for many, the best burger chain not only in Texas but in the United States. Now it appears Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is also a Whataburger fan. Today he tweeted a post about a two-story Whataburger store, saying, "a true Texas gem."

Read full story
87 comments

This Successful Superbowl Ad Was Never Aired But Still Won Awards

Advertising during the Superbowl is a costly exercise. The rate for a 30-second spot this year is approximately $5.5 million. That’s a lot to invest for such a short spot, and of course, it doesn’t include the cost of producing the commercial. Several companies have been looking at inventive ways around this, but none compare to what Skittles did in 2019.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

The University of Richmond Faces Request for $51 Million Refund of 132-Year-Old Donation

In 1890 the estate of T.C. Williams Sr. gave the University of Richmond’s law school $25,000. Williams had attended Richmond College, was a Richmond College trustee from 1881 until he died in 1889, and was a benefactor of the institution.

Read full story
22 comments
Texas State

Paxton will use Texas taxpayer money to cover his own corruption settlement. Is this fair?

Today Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Texas Attorney agreed to apologize and pay $3.3 million to four former staffers who accused him of corruption in 2020. Paxton called the former staffers "rogue employees," and they sued Paxton under Texas' whistleblower law.

Read full story
206 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?

Hot dog fans across Dallas and North Texas were excited when the famous Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opened its first location in Texas last month. The restaurant's grand opening at The Colony, on 4560 Destination Drive, 20 miles from Downtown Dallas, was met with much fanfare and long lines. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant can seat over 260 guests and has a double-lane drive-thru, but despite the huge capacity, people still report hour-long waits to grab a hot dog.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in Dallas

Great news for fans of hot chicken in Dallas with the opening of a new Lucky's Chicken location with more to follow. The hot chicken concept has opened its new venue in Dallas on Lemmon Ave and Oak Lawn Ave. The location used to house an Einstein Bros. Bagel store. It will have an old school retro type feel with "red & white checkered vinyl floors, oak-slat booths, a classic 60's-era aluminum-banded countertop, and vintage opal glass pendant fixtures."

Read full story
Springfield, OH

This Springfield entertainer is giving away millions

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in Springfield, Ohio, and the good he is doing for the community.

Read full story
33 comments
Jacksonville, TX

300 Bags of Trash Collected This Year by Man on Mission to Clean Up Jacksonville

One man has made it his mission to help clean up Jacksonville this year. Daniel Toben posted a photo on the social platform Reddit this week posing alongside some of the trash bags of litter he has picked up in Jacksonville this year.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Texas Baptist Convention Receives $28 Million Estate Gift

The Baptist General Convention of Texas (Texas Baptists) in Dallas has this week announced a generous $28 million estate gift from William and Janie Dukes. According to a press release, "The William P. and Janie B. Dukes Endowment Fund will go toward starting new churches, providing scholarships to students pursuing ministry in the business school at Baylor University, assisting senior adults in Texas Baptists retirement centers and other ministerial causes."

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in Texas

Great news for Texans with a sweet tooth with the announcement this week that popular waffle and artisanal ice cream chain the Dolly Llama will open three new stores in Texas. The business recently opened in Dallas, and thanks to the success of its first store in Texas, they are looking to expand.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas Takes Legal Action Against Biden Administration Over Reproductive Health Prescriptions

Texas Attorney General has filed a lawsuit challenging federal guidance that directed pharmacies to fill prescriptions for abortion-inducing medication. It is the latest legal move made by Paxton against the Biden administration.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy