Outspoken Florida Restaurant Goes Viral for Holding Biden Responsible for Its Demise

A Bennigan's restaurant in Florida has gone viral for a note left on the door advising the customers it had closed.

The store was located at 3955 W New Haven Ave, West Melbourne, Florida and a photo of the note was posted on Reddit where it quickly gathered tens of thousand of views. The store blamed President Joe Biden and the way he has handled the economy for the restaurant closing.

The note says:

"Biden and the Government doesn't care about any of us! They keep messing up our economy and your money everyday with no end in sight or solutions! Basically businesses can't keep paying river inflated prices on "basic" essentials that rise daily on the "whim" of who? Sadly you don't have enough money because of them, to afford to come here enough to keep us in business, and to pay a livable wage to us all."

Reddit users seemed mostly surprised that Bennigan's was still in business.

In 2008 Bennigans had 150 locations across the United States, when they declared bankruptcy. The chain only has 12 restaurants in the country now and none in Florida.

Most commenters agreed that Biden wasn't to blame, though some people did show sympathy ot the restaurant owners and staff.

The Facebook and YouTube page for the restaurant have been taken down.

