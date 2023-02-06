The Texas Retail Revolution: Join One of the 10 Largest Companies in the State

The Texas economy is booming, leading to more jobs than any other state in the nation.
Employers in Texas added 29,500 nonfarm jobs in December, and more than 650,000 were added over 2022.
“It is no surprise that Texas leads the nation for job creation, adding more jobs in 2022 and growing at a faster rate than any other state...As a result, more Texans are working than ever before, putting even more Texas families on the path to prosperity. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Given the job growth, I thought we could look at the ten largest retail companies headquartered in Texas that may have jobs available. These have been listed by annual revenue earned.
All information has been taken from the Zoominfo Company website.
1. Sysco
Sysco is a global company selling, marketing, and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare, and educational facilities.
Employees: 71,000
Annual Revenue: $71.3 billion
Headquarters: Houston
2. H-E-B
H-E-B Grocery is an American privately held supermarket chain
Employees: 145,000
Annual Revenue: $38.9 billion
Headquarters: San Antonio
3. Sunoco
Sunoco operates gas stations, liquor stores, and convenience stores.
Employees: 127,000
Annual Revenue: $30.1 billion
Headquarters: Dallas
4. Lexus
Lexus is a luxury division of Toyota Motor Sales
Employees: 40,000
Annual Revenue: $20.7 billion
Headquarters: Plano
5. Whole Foods
Whole Foods Market is a natural and organic foods retailer
Employees: 105,000
Annual Revenue: $16.1 billion
Headquarters: Austin
6. Group 1 Automotive
Group 1 Automotive owns and operates automotive dealerships, franchises, and collision centers in the United States.
Employees: 13,700
Annual Revenue: $14.4 billion
Headquarters: Houston
7. J.C Penney
J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores and superstores
Employees: 106,000
Annual Revenue: $12.5 billion
Headquarters: Plano
8. Toyota Motor Sales
Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Plano, Texas, Toyota Motor Sales USA (TMS) is the North American branch of Toyota.
Employees: 39,000
Annual Revenue: $10.8 billion
Headquarters: Plano
9. The Exchange
The Exchange owns and operates department stores, superstores, and retail.
Employees: 29.400
Annual Revenue: $7.5 billion
Headquarters: Dallas
6. 7-Eleven
7-Eleven Inc. is a Japanese-owned American international chain of convenience stores
Employees: 140,000
Annual Revenue: $7.1 billion
Headquarters: Irving
