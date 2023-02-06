The Texas Retail Revolution: Join One of the 10 Largest Companies in the State

Photo by Adobe

The Texas economy is booming, leading to more jobs than any other state in the nation.

Employers in Texas added 29,500 nonfarm jobs in December, and more than 650,000 were added over 2022.

“It is no surprise that Texas leads the nation for job creation, adding more jobs in 2022 and growing at a faster rate than any other state...As a result, more Texans are working than ever before, putting even more Texas families on the path to prosperity. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Given the job growth, I thought we could look at the ten largest retail companies headquartered in Texas that may have jobs available. These have been listed by annual revenue earned.

All information has been taken from the Zoominfo Company website.

1. Sysco

Sysco is a global company selling, marketing, and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare, and educational facilities.

Employees: 71,000

Annual Revenue: $71.3 billion

Headquarters: Houston

2. H-E-B

H-E-B Grocery is an American privately held supermarket chain

Employees: 145,000

Annual Revenue: $38.9 billion

Headquarters: San Antonio

3. Sunoco

Sunoco operates gas stations, liquor stores, and convenience stores.

Employees: 127,000

Annual Revenue: $30.1 billion

Headquarters: Dallas

4. Lexus

Lexus is a luxury division of Toyota Motor Sales

Employees: 40,000

Annual Revenue: $20.7 billion

Headquarters: Plano

5. Whole Foods

Whole Foods Market is a natural and organic foods retailer

Employees: 105,000

Annual Revenue: $16.1 billion

Headquarters: Austin

6. Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive owns and operates automotive dealerships, franchises, and collision centers in the United States.

Employees: 13,700

Annual Revenue: $14.4 billion

Headquarters: Houston

7. J.C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores and superstores

Employees: 106,000

Annual Revenue: $12.5 billion

Headquarters: Plano

8. Toyota Motor Sales

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Plano, Texas, Toyota Motor Sales USA (TMS) is the North American branch of Toyota.

Employees: 39,000

Annual Revenue: $10.8 billion

Headquarters: Plano

9. The Exchange

The Exchange owns and operates department stores, superstores, and retail.

Employees: 29.400

Annual Revenue: $7.5 billion

Headquarters: Dallas

6. 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Inc. is a Japanese-owned American international chain of convenience stores

Employees: 140,000

Annual Revenue: $7.1 billion

Headquarters: Irving

