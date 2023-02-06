Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San Antonio

Photo by Flickr Under Creative Commons

Great news this week for people in San Antonio with a sweet tooth.

Popular dessert restaurant Andy's Frozen Custard is set to open a second location in San Antonio this spring. Andy's Frozen Custard opened in 1986 and has grown to the world's largest dessert-only franchise. There are over 100 locations across 14 states in the United States.

They exclusively sell frozen custard treats from simple vanilla or chocolate cones to seasonal favorites such as Pumpkin Pie Concretes and Strawberry Shortcake Sundaes.

The first location opened last year in the Rim retail development at 17927 IH-10 West, San Antonio, and soon became one of the most popular stores in the United States. So it made sense to open a second location.

The new location will be at 23438 Wilderness Oak in the Stone Oak neighborhood of San Antonio. It will include a 1,976-square-foot building, a double drive-thru lane, a walk-up window, and a turf yard.

Franchisee Joe Shields owns the two stores. Shields is the grandson of San Antonio car dealer B.J. "Red" McCombs and director of business development for McCombs Enterprises.

"From day one, customers have been asking us to open another location closer to where they live, and one of the most frequently requested areas is Stone Oak.” Joe Shields

