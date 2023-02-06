Popular Texas sports retailer to open 100 new stores

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TiwF8_0kdUS5QA00
Photo byWikiCommons Images

Good news for fans of popular Texan sports retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors, with news that the company will open up to 100 new stores over the next few years.

According to an official press release issued to investors, "Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening a total of 80 to 100 new stores by the end of 2026."

"We are excited and confident about the future. We have established a strong retail foundation, by delivering record results. We have market momentum, and we are starting a new growth phase with the opening of our first new store, in two years next month.” Academy Sports chairman, president and CEO Ken Hicks

Academy opened nine stores in 2022, so the new expansion plans are pretty aggressive. There are already 107 Academy stores in Texas, but will there be room for some more?

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Initially founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 268 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All," and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers.

In the 2021 fiscal year, sales for the business exceeded $6.77 billion.

Your thoughts

Do you shop at Academy? Are you glad they will expand? Where in Texas would you like to see them open a new location?

