Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang Out

A 27-year-old woman who recently moved to Houston has turned to the social platform Reddit to ask where to meet single men in Houston.

The lady who goes by the user name hairstylechoices asked for help, and the people of Houston were eager to help.

"I'm a 27-year-old woman. I moved to Houston a few months ago. I've been going to a lot of events and have made some great female friends, but I'm single and looking. Most of the events I've gone to were primarily women even though some were intended to be co-ed. Where are all the men? You can name bars, organizations, or intramural sports leagues. I never played a sport but I'll try."

The post received hundreds of helpful comments- interestingly, many people suggested H-E-B as the best place to meet single men in Houston.

Other suggestions included:

"Try going to Memorial Park after work! There's also always tons of guys at Kirby Ice House on the weekends watching sports."

"A gym, any bar in the heights, and/or run clubs. Dudes everywhere in the loop if you're looking."

"I used to grocery hop. Kroger once, H-E-B once, Sprouts once, and Whole foods (that's just for looking) once. Keep rotating it and buy maybe $10 worth of stuff. But I'd say H-E-B is better, you show you're classier than Kroger but less expensive than Whole Foods."

"Kroger on West Gray is where it's at. It used to be Disco Kroger's."

"Houston Sports and Social Club. I began playing on free agent teams when I first moved here and now have a solid group of people to play/hang out with."

One person suggested avoiding Houston and heading to nearby neighborhoods.

"That one is simple... Don't go out in Houston; go out in Katy or Sugar Land."

Let's hope some of these suggestions work out for her!

