Dallas Mavericks Make a Bold Move, Acquiring Controversial Star Kyrie Irving

Controversial NBA star Kyrie Irving is on his way to Dallas.

In breaking news, it has been announced that Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban has secured Irving from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round, and multiple second-round picks.

Irving has been a controversial presence this season for the Brooklyn Nets. He asked for a trade prior and has also served a suspension for making anti-Semic comments on social media.

There were rumors that Irving was set to join former teammate Lebron James at the Los Angeles Lakers but Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks swooped first. Dallas fans have been crying out for more assistance for their star Luka Doncic and it seems he now has the help in the front court needed to maximize his talents.

NBA writer Kevin O'Connor wrote the move is a "major risk for the Mavericks’ future but Kyrie obviously raises their ceiling now."

Irving — is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds this season and earned a starting spot on the All-Star team later this month.

Time will tell whether the pair - and in fact, the whole Dallas team gels with Iriving. If Irving plays to his full potential then this could be the move needed to push Dallas to an NBA title.

