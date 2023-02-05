Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta store

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country.

Last September, they announced 56 stores to be closed. This week an additional 62 new Bed Bath & Beyond closures were across the United States, one of which will be in Atlanta.

The Bed Bath & Beyond store at 1 Buckhead Loop NE, Atlanta, will be closed. At this stage, the locations at Edgewood and Alpharetta will remain open.

Beyond problems

Bed Bath & Beyond has been besieged with issues of late and has undergone a range of cost-cutting measures as it borders close to bankruptcy and they have begun laying off employees.

According to a report in Business Insider:

Last year two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Atlanta were closed. These included the location at 130 Perimeter Center West and their Marietta location at 4475 Roswell Road.

Customers at the Buckhead Loop store reported discounted items, but a lack of stock as the store prepared to close.

Your thoughts

Are you concerned with the state of Bed, Bath & Beyond? Do you shop at the Buckhead Loop store? Do any of the store closures affect you? Where will you shop now?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.