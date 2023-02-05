H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store Opening

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Good news for H-E-B shoppers in Austin with the news that the new two-story H-E-B is on track to open on February 15. It will be the first two-story H-E-B in Austin.

The store began construction in 2019 but was hit with delays pushing the opening date back. But the innovative new design will finally open next week.

H-E-B Lake Austin will be 97,000 square feet and include a True Texas BBQ restaurant, SouthFlo Pizza restaurant, and a coffee shop that will also sell tacos. The Lake Austin store will also have a drive-thru pharmacy and hand-made sushi from Sushiya.

The new design was created by Lake Flato Architects, the same team that designed the H-E-B in Central Austin's Mueller development, and has been done with environmental sustainability elements in mind.

“Design also will involve several environmental sustainability elements such as energy-efficient refrigeration with condensation capture for landscape irrigation as well as rooftop solar panels and EV chargers, which will be installed soon after the store opens.” H-E-B press release

H-E-B Lake Austin

2652 Lake Austin Blvd., west of the MoPac Expressway.

Opening February 15

About H-E-B

Florence Butt started the company in a small town in the Texas hill country in 1905. Her son Howard E. Butt- whose initials formed the company's name, took over the business in the 1920s. The San Antonio-based company now has 425 stores across Texas and Mexico, with revenues of $34 billion.

