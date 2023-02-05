Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.

Photo by WikiCommons Images

There was bad news for Walmart shoppers in Atlanta this week with confirmation that one of the Walmart stores in Atlanta that was temporarily closed will not reopen.

It was one of several stores that were closed due to fires in 2022.

Last August, a Walmart in Peachtree City, Georgia, was closed after a 14-year-old girl started a fire in the store's paper goods aisle leading to significant damage.

Another Walmart in Atlanta was hit by fire twice in 2022.

In May a Walmart on Martin Luther King Drive in Atlanta was forced to temporarily close after a fire was deliberately lit in the store's clothing department. The same store was hit again in December with another fire set off in the store.

Just days later, yet another Walmart store in Atlanta was affected by fire this time in the Walmart on Howell Mill Road. Unfortunately for shoppers at the Howell Mill location, the decision has now been made to permanently close the store.

"After a thorough review of all factors related to our Vine City and Howell Mill Road stores, we have made the decision to reopen our Vine City location as a Walmart Neighborhood Market and permanently close our Howell Mill Road location. Unfortunately, a variety of economic headwinds existed at both stores before they were closed due to arson." Walmart spokesperson

