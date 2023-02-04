The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in Miami

Photo by Adobe

I have been taking a look at the best burgers in the United States.

Today it is time to turn our attention to the city of Miami and the highest-ranked burger restaurants in the city.

For help with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.

So let's check out the best burgers in Miami, according to Yelp users.

1. Clutch Burger

146 Giralda Ave Coral Gables

Clutch Burger opened in 2018 and within one year ranked as a top-six Burger Joint in the US by Yelp. Clutch makes gourmet burgers using Wagyu beef.

2. Juanchis Burgers

1247 Coral Way Miami

Open since 1998, Juanci Burgers offers special meat blends, buns, and signature gourmet sauces to create a high-quality burger. They also make great milkshakes.

3. La Birra Bar

14831 Biscayne Blvd North Miami Beach

Dubbing themselves the "best burgers in the world, " La Birra Bar also has restaurants in Buenos Aires and Madrid.

4. 305 Degrees Burgers

2324 N Miami Ave Miami

305 Degrees Burgers is a gourmet burger bar inspired by both Latin American and American flavors.

5. Kush

2003 N Miami Ave Miami

Rounding out the top five burger restaurants in Miami is Kush. Kush is a craft beer-focused gastropub run by the same owners as Miami favorites Lokal, Spillover, and Vicky's House.

