Abbott Slams Biden for Lack of National Security Concerns

"The China balloon flying over the U.S. is a direct assault on our national sovereignty. Biden’s refusal to stop it is a dereliction of duty. From flying balloons to open borders, Biden has no regard for our national security and sovereignty." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has taken to social media to once again criticize President Joe Biden over border security.

The outspoken Texas Governor linked to an article reporting a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over the United States. It follows a report A Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days,

The balloon was spotted by United States officials and tracked by the Pentagon.

"Clearly the intent of this balloon is for surveillance. And so the current flight path does carry it over a number of sensitive sites," said a United States defense official. Despite the perceived threat, military leaders advised President Joe Biden against shooting the balloon out of the sky.

Gov. Abbott belives this brazen attempt by the Chinese is yet another weakness in United States security.

Already this year, Abbott has hand-delivered Biden a list of demands to improve the border while Texas AG Ken Paxton has sued the Biden administration for its new migrant plan. Last week Abbott appointed former Border Patrol Agent Mike Banks as Texas Border Czar.

"On the day I announced a Border Czar in Texas, he spent more time on the ACTUAL border than the U.S. border Czar Kamala Harris has in the past 2 years. As usual, the Biden Admin. is missing in action on the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

