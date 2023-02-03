The Hidden Secret to Free College for Children of Texas Veterans: The Hazlewood Act

Photo by Adobe

Did you know a Texas State Law offered significant educational benefits for the children of veterans?

The Hazelwood Act, a Texas state law, offers eligible children and spouses the opportunity to receive a college education without paying tuition fees.

It provides "qualified Veterans, spouses, and dependent children with an education benefit of up to 150 hours of tuition exemption, including most fee charges, at public institutions of higher education in Texas."

To be eligible for the Hazelwood Act, the veteran must be a resident of Texas and must have served in the U.S. armed forces. In addition, the child of the veteran must also meet specific eligibility requirements to receive free tuition under the Hazelwood Act. In addition, the child must be a Texas resident and must not have reached their 26th birthday on the first day of the semester for which they are applying for benefits.

The Hazelwood Act provides a valuable benefit to the families of veterans in Texas; hopefully, more people will take advantage of this.

Complete eligibility information and how to apply can be found on the Texas Veterans Commission website. There is also a comprehensive FAQ section on the Texas Veterans Commission website that will answer most questions.

