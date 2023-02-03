Hollywood's Hottest Star Talks About His Love of San Antonio

Photo by Flickr Under Creative Commons

Pedro Pascal is the hottest star in Hollywood at the moment. Seemingly every TV show he is in becomes a huge hit- Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Mandalorian, and now the Last of Us.

But what many people may not be aware of is Pascal's ties to San Antonio.

Pascal was born in Chile, but his family fled the Pinochet regime. After seeking asylum in Venezuela, they moved first to Denmark before relocating to San Antonio when Pascal's father got a job as a physician.

Pascal attended Colonies North Elementary in San Antonio and became a big fan of the San Antonio Spurs. His father would take Pascal and his sister to games if their homework were done.

While Pascal eventually left San Antonio and moved to LA before embarking on an acting career, it seems his heart lies in San Antonio, particularly regarding tacos. At a recent press interview, he was asked the all-important question, which city had the best tacos- San Antonio or Austin?

“It's San Antonio, people. It’s San Antonio. If we’re talking about tacos? Chile con queso, maybe you can get that in Austin. But you get a taco in San Antonio, por favor! As far as I remember, yeah. Sorry, I love Austin." Pedro Pascal

If that doesn't make him a true local from San Antonio, I don't know what does!

You can catch Pascal hosting Saturday Night Live on February 4th and also as the star of the hit new HBO show, The Last Of Us.

Your thoughts

Were you aware of Pascal's love for San Antonio? Are you glad he prefers San Antonio tacos to those from Austin? Are you a fan of Pascal?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.