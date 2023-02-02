Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For Staff

Photo by WikiCommons Images

N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, to Missouri for the first time, and he is looking for people to join his team.

Big Chicken, a star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, is hiring staff for their new store to be located in the new terminal at the Kansas City International (K.C.I.) Airport in Terminal B. It is planned to open on February 28th.

According to the Big Chicken website:

"Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It® crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal. Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors."

There certainly is a lot of 'Shaq' in the restaurant.

One sandwich, the M.D.E. — is named after Shaq’s self-designated title “Most Dominant Ever”— features a condiment called “Shaq sauce” and pickles.

Want to join Shaq's team?

If you are interested in applying, you can text 9117037 to 31063 today. There are vacancies for both hourly and management positions.

