Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World Tour

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Beyonce fans rejoiced today as Queen Bey announced her first solo world tour in seven years.

Well- not all fans.

Once again, Beyonce has chosen to bypass San Antonio on her world tour. She last performed in San Antonio in 2007. In fact, despite being a born and bred Texan, only two cities in Texas made the world tour itinerary- her hometown of Houston and Dallas.

The tour will be called the Renaissance Tour after her hit 2022 album, which was named the Album of the Year by NPR, the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, and Rolling Stone.

Beyonce announced the tour via her Instagram page, with the post quickly going viral and amassing over 7 million likes in just a few hours.

While Beyonce hasn't toured for several years, she did perform her first headlining concert in four years at the Atlantis the Royal hotel launch in Dubai last month. It is rumored she was paid $35 million to do the one-off show.

For San Antonio fans, you will need to travel if you want to see Beyonce on her world tour. However, you can apply for tickets through a lottery-style verified fan registration process on Ticketmaster.

Road trip, anyone?

2023 Beyonce Renaissance World Tour Texas Dates:

September 21 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas

September 23 at the NGR Stadium in Houston

