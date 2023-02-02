$22 Million Program Unveiled to Boost Small Businesses and Career Opportunities for Communities of Color in Tennessee

Photo by Adobe

An exciting announcement this week was made by the Truist Foundation.

The Foundation will invest $22 million to create Where It Starts, a "multiyear program to strengthen small businesses and open career pathways for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) individuals across the U.S."

Grants were made to three organizations as part of this program- with a significant amount going to benefit Tennessee.

The organizations include:

The CAEL (the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning) is receiving $15.7 million to launch a six-year initiative in three cities in the U.S., one of which is Memphis, Tennessee. The initiative "prioritizes BIPOC and underserved communities by building career paths in professions and industries where these communities have been underrepresented, such as financial services."

(the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning) is receiving $15.7 million to launch a six-year initiative in three cities in the U.S., one of which is Memphis, Tennessee. The initiative "prioritizes BIPOC and underserved communities by building career paths in professions and industries where these communities have been underrepresented, such as financial services." A $6.3 million grant to Living Cities and Main Street America for a program that will operate in four cities across the county- including Memphis and Nashville. This program will "uplift entrepreneurs of color by providing them with tools, resources, and collaboration opportunities with community leaders to break down local systemic barriers for small business owners."

"Our involvement reinforces and strengthens our commitment to progress economic opportunity for entrepreneurs of color in the Southeast. Partnering with Truist Foundation, Main Street America, CAEL, city leaders and community partners will help us facilitate wealth-building pathways and foster an economy where individuals and communities can thrive beyond a generation." Living Cities President and CEO Joe Scantlebury

Your thoughts

What do you think of this new initiative? Are you glad that two of the four cities chosen are in Tennessee? What other programs would you like to see launched in Tennessee?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article with others, so they are aware of this great new program.