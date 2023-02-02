Abbott Shifts Blame for Texas Power Outages to Trees, Not The Grid

Photo by WikiCommons Images

As people across Texas suffer from arctic-like winter conditions, talk has again turned to the Texas power grid and whether it will hold up.

The grid famously failed in February 2021 during Winter Storm Uri and was a significant topic in last year's gubernatorial race. As a result, there were concerns that history could repeat this week and the grid fail again.

So when power was lost in some regions across Texas, people quickly blamed ERCOT- but Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has laid the blame for any power outages on trees.

To prove his point, he posted a video on Twitter of a tree falling across a power line.

"Tree limbs like this are falling across the state. Many of them hit power lines and cause power to go out at the local level. Your local power provider is working to restore the power lines. The power grid has maintained ample power supply for the entire state the entire time." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott was in a defensive mood as he followed the video post, just minutes later with another post, this time of a graph from ERCOT showing the power supply.

"This graph shows that there has been plenty of power available on the grid all day today." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

With the harsh conditions expected for a bit longer, Texans will be hoping that the power grid stands up to the task- and that no more trees fall on power lines!

Your thoughts

Do you believe Gov. Abbott has done a good job in maintaining power? Do you have faith in the power grid? Do you think trees and not ERCOT have only caused power outages? Should the Texas power grid be improved?

Please leave your thoughts below in the comments section