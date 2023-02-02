This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in US

Photo by Adobe

It is no secret that people across the country are moving to Texas.

So it comes as no surprise that several of the most desirable zip codes in the United States are in Texas- and one of these is in San Antonio.

Real estate company Open Door released a report of the country's hottest neighborhoods; one zip code in San Antonio made the list. Zip code 78253 was ranked the 11th most desirable zip code in the nation in 2022. This is based on affordability, family, proximity to employers, and space.

The report states that this zip code is desirable as it has "a small-town feel while close to a bustling downtown for entertainment, dining, and shopping." According to the latest Census figures, 59,752 people live in the 78253 zip code. The median household income in the neighborhood is $106,343.

With one-third of people saying they would "relocate for a lifestyle change," the population of 78253 may continue to grow.

Five zip codes in Texas made the top ten most desirable. These included Katy (3rd), New Braunfels (4th), Forney (5th), Cypress (7th), and Leander (9th).

I guess that is why everyone seems to be moving to Texas!

Your thoughts

Are you surprised zip code 78253 featured so high in this report? Do you live in the 78253 zip code? Would you like more people to move to the San Antonio area?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join in the conversation.