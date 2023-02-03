Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16igJN_0kZ948TK00
Photo byWikiCommons Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to Texas in what may be seen as the next key move in announcing a 2024 Presidential run.

DeSantis, who is favored to win the Republican nomination, is heading to Texas next month to headline two significant GOP fundraising events. He will headline the following two events:

  • On March 3, DeSantis will be in Houston for the Harris County GOP’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner.
  • The next day, DeSantis will attend the annual Dallas County Republican Party’s Reagan Day Dinner.

Organizers of both events were excited to have DeSantis appear at critical events in Texas.

"Alongside Texas, Florida is one of the nation's most prosperous and free states thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis' leadership. His decisive actions and bold policy agenda have led to historic accomplishments for the Republican Party and the people of Florida. We are thrilled to host Governor DeSantis at this year's Lincoln Reagan Dinner as he shares his Freedom Blueprint with Harris County!” Chair of the Harris County GOP, Cindy Siegel
Ron DeSantis is popular across the county and he’s a great speaker. We’re excited about it. Clearly there may be some Trump supporters who don’t like it, but most people are looking forward to it.” Dallas County Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Stoddard-Hajdu

Former President Donald Trump has already announced his candidacy for 2024 and publicly criticized his former ally, De Santis.

If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Donald Trump

Trump has also referred to DeSantis as "Ron DeSanctimonious."

When asked about the possibility of DeSantis running against him, Trump told reporters, "if he runs, he runs." Despite this nonchalant comment, it appears that Trump is concerned about a DeSantis challenge.

Another person who DeSantis' visit could impact is Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott also has a high national profile and is considered a leading contender for a Presidential run. However, Abbott has said his focus is on the current texas legislative session and will consider his options when the session finishes in May.

Comments / 89

