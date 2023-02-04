Gov. Abbott Sparks Controversy with Push for Universal School Vouchers in Texas

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appeared at the Annapolis Christian Academy in Corpus Christi on Tuesday night for a "Parent Empowerment Night." He used the forum to push his strategy for education in Texas, particularly the use of education savings accounts.

Education savings accounts "give the money directly to families, sometimes in the form of a preloaded debit card" and allows parents to use public dollars to spend on private school tuition.

Last November, Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Wallisville, filed SB 176, which, if passed, would establish the “Texas Parental Empowerment Program,” or an education savings account program to be administered by the state comptroller.

It is a bill that Abbott and many other Republicans favor.

“When a school does fall short of excellence, when it strays too far from the fundamentals or simply cannot meet the unique needs of a particular child, parents should not be helpless. They should be able to choose the education option that is best for their child.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Soon after the event, Abbott took to Twitter to again push the point of parent empowerment regarding education.

"Educating our next generation is a fundamental priority in Texas. Parents MUST be restored as the primary decision-makers in their children’s education. This session, we will ensure every parent in Texas has the freedom to choose the path that is best for THEIR child."Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

There are concerns from many that such a voucher program would disadvantage public schools and see more funds pour into the private school system. However, it could also create a vicious circle- as public school enrolment numbers drop, therefore leading to even more funding cuts.

